Americans have become a timid bunch. A full-blown medical police state dangles over our heads like the Sword of Damocles, yet many of our countrymen are still only able to prattle on about ‘’trusting the experts.’’
These are the same “experts” who continue to navigate us down a road which has already led to economic and social devastation, and one that, unless we change course immediately, will culminate in the annihilation of our U.S. Constitution.
Maybe some of you are fine with having to prove vaccination status to work, dine at a restaurant or go to a gym; maybe some have no problem with our children being forced into masks for another school year, and maybe others are more terrified of a virus than they are a government whose tentacles can reach into the most sacred spaces of their lives, untethered from any legal or moral constraints.
As for me? I’m not fine with any of these things. I believe that vaccinations are a personal choice and that forcing them on people is a criminal violation of the Nuremberg Code; I believe that making children hide their faces from their classmates for another year is a grotesque form of psychological manipulation, and I believe that allowing our Constitution to be dishonored for any reason is a disgrace to the memory of our forefathers who froze, starved, fought and died securing our freedom.
History has proven that viruses come and go, but tyranny will endure for as long as we allow it.
Wyatt Peterson, Foxboro