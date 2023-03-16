To the editor:
I concur with the opinion of Richard Pearson and Michele Raymond that the “Warrior” nickname should be kept.
When I was in the Army the Officers and NCO’ would refer to us, the troops, as warriors. They would say, “You are courageous, brave, loyal and are serving and defending country.” I think that is a perfect nomenclature for those who represent our town.
I have lived here for almost 50 years and never have I found the Native American logo offensive, nor have I heard anyone voice their displeasure.
When the settlers first came to America the natives welcomed them and helped them settle and survive. Late, I suspect, they wished they hadn’t.
However, they also showed courage, bravery,loyalty and defended their land.
Could one ask for more? In Florida the Seminoles find it an honor to be the nickname of Florida State. Are we as people now getting caught up in the hysteria of political correctness?
Finally, If such a change is to be made it should be by the vote of all the townspeople not just five board members..
Bruce Bowden Foxboro