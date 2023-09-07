Re: “Foxboro is a town in flux,” letter to the editor from Wyatt Peterson, Aug. 31
I’m writing in response to the Letter to the Editor sent in by Wyatt Peterson on Aug. 31.
While traditionally I read letters of this caliber with a shrug and realization that many people in this town have a differing opinion than myself, this one sat with me. Placing aside the political views, opposition to the matter and the financial quibbles Mr. Peterson cited, I strongly disagree with his statement that we should “resent this decree” to welcome migrant families, because it will somehow degrade our tightly-knit community.
Sir, I am also old enough to remember neighborhood block parties, and holiday parties every winter. It was never the biannual get-togethers that made this town a community. It was groups like “Newcomers” — many readers will remember, and were a part of — the monthly meetings where we welcomed new members into this community. It was the formation of the Discretionary Fund, and the farm stand built to help our neighbors who were in need of food. It’s every time there is a tragedy or crisis in this town, people banding together to clothe, house and feed those affected. Much of our community has now moved online, in the formation of neighborhood groups, the working moms group, the buy nothing group, and discussion groups. You all know we still talk to one another, help one another, and hold one another up. We are still a tightly-knit community.
I implore readers to remember that it’s not closing our doors and only speaking to the neighbors we know that made, and makes, this town a great community. It’s welcoming people. It’s feeding people. It’s clothing them. Progress can feel hard, no matter your political views, but community is not.
Our small town has only ever been made stronger by welcoming and helping people.
Ashley Clement Foxboro