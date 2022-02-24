To the editor:
I am writing to express my disappointment that developers are now “negotiating” wetland delineations with the conservation commission.
The delineation of the river that flows in front of the proposed 52-unit unconventional 40B project at 119 Morse S.,t was discussed at the Feb 14 conservation commission meeting. Rather than following through with the extensively discussed independent study of the river, a last-minute decision was made to “negotiate” the river’s delineation to “move this along.” At the request of the applicant, the commission responded with a less than technical compromise over the river’s delineation.
Let me start by saying I do not put this all on the conservation commission’s shoulders. Every person who volunteers their time to serve the town should be commended. They cannot be expected to be experts in every technical aspect. The responsibility to protect our wetlands and encourage unbiased independent technical determinations belongs to all of us.
There is no doubt Foxboro values wildlife and the supporting wetlands. Protection of wetlands and wildlife is consistently given the highest priority in any development plan as evidenced in the Housing Production Plan, Focus Group determinations, and a multitude of surveys.
What I don’t understand is why in a town that so loves its critter cams, and where wildlife posts are met with such enthusiasm, we continue to take actions counter to wildlife and wetland preservation.
Anyone familiar with the history of this area knows this is a particularly vulnerable wetland. It has endured years of contamination from the Evelyn Porter property upstream, and the many detrimental actions of the Bleachery and its past tenants. We should be doing everything we can to protect this area and help it heal. Sadly, nothing has been done to clean up past contamination. Certainly, the very least we could have done is to give it the courtesy of an independent environmental study before launching a new project just 25 feet off its riverbed.
There is hope for this wetland. In recent years we have seen all kinds of wildlife return including a heron, a beaver, cormorant, turtles, and my favorite…three river otters that took up residency for a season. But this wetland needs to be protected by more than our words, it needs our action.
I hope you will join me in keeping a more critical eye on the decisions being made to ensure they align with our values. If we fail to do so, the town as we know it inclusive of all its magnificent wildlife, will not be the same.
Please consider joining me at the conservation commission’s March 7 meeting, where the redrawn lines of the “less than technical compromise” will be voted upon.
Kathleen Vandenboom, Foxboro