Re: Select board should do more to help residents with trash hauler Sandra Esmond’s LTE, Jan. 26, letter to the editor.
To the editor:
We have heard the concerns expressed by some residents about fuel and environmental fees recently added to their WIN Waste invoices.
Increasing costs to our customers is not something we take lightly, which is why we absorbed higher costs for many months before levying them. However, we have enhanced our commitment as the preferred vendor with a Foxboro-specific email address and expanded our Customer Care team to respond quickly.
The cost of sustainably managing and disposing of waste has increased due to inflationary pressures and an extraordinary rise in fuel costs.
As we inherited new customers, we tried to honor their previous rates and billing cycles. Because the rates among companies vary, so, too, do our customers’ rates. Also, like many subscription-based industries, customers join WIN Waste at different levels and through different channels, which also can lead to rate variations. However, WIN Waste customers’ rates are within the industry average for residential waste collection subscriptions, and we want to provide the best value we can for the essential services we provide.
We entered the collection business because we have the infrastructure to dispose of it sustainably. We annually divert more than 6.7 million tons of waste from landfills, using it instead to create renewable energy, the EPA’s preferred method for end‑disposal.
Trash is not glamorous, but we are a service-oriented team who is pleased to provide a sustainable solution for one of Bay Staters’ most essential needs all while turning waste into power for 340,000 homes and businesses annually.
Thank you!
Mary Urban, director of communications and marketing at WIN Waste