This is my senior year at Foxboro High School. I am writing because I believe that, with reasonable precautions in place, both music and theater programs can safely resume indoors.
The Foxboro music and drama programs have been an important part of my life and they have been dearly missed, especially during this winter. For the first few months of the school year music practices were allowed outdoors, with choir members wearing masks and instrumentalists taking precautions as well.
A sthe weather has gotten colder, however, these groups have moved indoors and students are unable to practice together. The incredible music staff members are working harder than ever to engage and involve students despite the pandemic and have done a fantastic job, but one thing is still absent. The only activity missing from our music program now is making music.
The fact that high-aerosol-producing sports can safely be carried out indoors now is an encouraging sign, and I believe that music can also be resumed with a high degree of confidence. I hope that the Massachusetts Department of Department of Elementary and Secondary Education will allow music and theater programs back indoors.
Marek Stone, Foxboro