To the editor:
During the Friends of Boyden Library’s February 2020 meeting, a motion was made and unanimously approved to fully support the hiring of a Young Adult Librarian.
As the executive committee, we would like to share our thoughts on why the Friends are supporting this new position.
This position will bring to the Foxboro community an invaluable resource for our teens, a segment of our population the current library is not serving to its full potential.
(Note that 15 area libraries already have a Young Adult Librarian). While the library already has a dedicated Young Adult space, it lacks the leadership to make it valuable to our youth.
Young Adult Librarians are trained in adolescent behavior and have the ability to meet the unique needs of this age group. They understand the culture and interests as well as the challenges faced by teens.
The Young Adult Librarian will build a collection of materials that appeals to teens.
Also, the Young Adult Librarian can create a Teen Advisory Board that will help bring teen-focused programs to the library.
The Teen Advisory Board will give teens an opportunity to develop leadership and teamwork skills and make connections between the library and the community.
Teens will have access to library resources on nights and weekends when school libraries are closed, a valuable tool for our busy youth. The library itself will provide a safe and desirable place for teens to meet for both social and academic pursuits.
While understanding the need to be fiscally responsible, we feel a Young Adult Librarian position will be an invaluable investment in our youth and help them to better serve our community.
Best Regards,
Friends of Boyden Library Executive Committee: Janice Rosado, President; David Crimmins, Vice President, Bernadette Thie, Treasurer, Susan Collins, Secretary