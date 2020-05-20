To the Editor:
My name is Juliette Petrillo and I am writing today to share my support for Steph McGowan for board of selectman.
My unwavering support for Steph is based on political views, her incredible amount of experience and knowledge, but most of all for her honesty, ethics and kindness to all.
Steph has dedicated her adult life to her family, friends and her town on so many levels, including on the advisory committee, Friends of Foxboro Recreation, town sports and much more. Over the years, I have gotten to know Steph through her dedication to always help and advocate for others.
She is always willing to lend a hand and get things done and never expects anything in return. A couple of the most important qualities, to me, in considering a vote, is the person’s rigor, honesty and trustworthiness. Steph has all of these qualities. She is always open to guide and lead others. She is a true servant and confidant.
Join me on Monday, June 8 in voting for Steph McGowan for board of selectman. Best of luck Steph.
Juliette Petrillo, Foxboro