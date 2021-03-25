I am Richard Pearson, the current Foxboro School Committee chairman, running for re-election to another three-year term. I once again find this as an opportunity to give back to a community that has given me and my family so much.
The past 12 months have caused a major shift in how we have lived our lives and educated our children. Transitioning out of the pandemic will be an important responsibility of the next school committee. I will continue to support careful analysis of how we deliver content so that we can maintain the high educational ideals that are a foundation of our community. I am confident that together with our school department leadership we will look at this past year to inform our progress into the future.
Given the challenge of the current pandemic, I believe attention to the social and emotional challenges of our students is critical. We must work set goals for the school system that are forward thinking and recognize the diverse needs of the student body. Our schools must value all members of the school community and teach compassion, concern for others and the understanding of differences
One major shift for our students has been the introduction of one-to-one technology. This positive result of the pandemic has and will change our schools into the future. I will be focused on this critical opportunity for our children. I have been proud to have led the Foxboro School Committee during the past 10 months and am running again to help continue the intelligent conversation about what is best for the students of Foxboro.
As for my background, I began my career in education as a high school music teacher in two local school systems, Walpole and Medfield. My first administrative job was assistant principal at Foxboro High School from 2000 to 2004. I then moved on to principal of Medway High School for eight years. In my professional role employed by the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association and the Massachusetts School Administrators Association, I am fortunate to have direct access to education policy within the Commonwealth.
My 32 years involved in education will be the foundation for what I have to offer the community of Foxboro and the Foxboro Public Schools.
I ask for your vote on May 3 to again serve the Foxboro community as a school committee member for the next three years.