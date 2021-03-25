My name is Sarah LiDonni and I’m running for a seat on the Foxboro School Committee.
My record and actions show I am committed to the children and our school system. I want to help our schools emerge from this pandemic successfully and help with the transition back to full-time, in-person learning.
I will have a strong focus on fiscal responsibility in our schools without sacrificing the quality of education. I spent four years as the president of the Ahern Middle School PAC.
I believe in getting kids engaged in learning at an early age and will do whatever I can to keep them excited about their education as they progress.
I pledge to continue to work hard on behalf of the children and parents in this community.
I ask that you consider voting for me Sarah LiDonni on Monday, May 3.
Thank you.