My name is Mary Selig and I am running for a five year term for Housing Authority in Foxboro. Here is a history of my experience and qualifications that will ensure that I will be right for the position. I moved to Foxboro nine years ago, having previously lived in Dedham for 53 years.
At a PTO Meeting one evening where I was the president, myself and five other mothers were discussing the lack of hours for daycare. So we got together and decided to develop a program at a central elementary school in town and get it up and running for the hours between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. We sent out surveys, went door to door, researched and applied for state and federal grants.
Compiled our data and went before the board of selectmen and attended numerous town meetings. The following year before and after school daycare was implemented at the Avery School in Dedham, between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.
The cost was $1 in the morning and breakfast was included. The afternoon was $2 and included snacks and drinks. The children had the option of doing homework or participating in one of the many enrichment programs. These activities were all taught by volunteers such as high school teachers, parents and grandparents. They included sports, chess, sewing, cooking, knitting, karate and woodworking.
My work history includes a Real Estate Paralegal at a Dedham Law Firm for 10 years, Bank of Boston Federal St., Boston for five years in private banking. BankBoston in Dedham as a Senior Paralegal Portfolio Manager in Commercial Loans for 10 years where I had a team of 12 associates that I managed on a daily basis and oversaw the Documentation and Negotiable Collateral. Alimed in Dedham in customer service and selling medical supplies for 9 years.
I am now retired from a full time job but help take care of a grandchild and very involved in the Senior Centers in Foxboro and Mansfield.
Please consider me as a candidate for Housing Authority it will be an honor to serve the residents of Foxboro.
Regards,
Mary Selig,
Foxboro