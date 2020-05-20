To the Editor:
May is a month of celebration for Norwood Hospital and health care organizations around the nation. Not only do we recognize our amazing nurses and staff during Nurses Week and Hospital Week, but we also honor the work of our everyday heroes: Our local EMS professionals.
Nationl Emergency Medical Services Week offers a unique opportunity to pay tribute to our area EMS professionals including emergency medical technicians, paramedics, firefighters, police officers and others, who selflessly and generously dedicate their lives to caring for those in need 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Since assuming my role as president of Norwood Hospital, it’s been a true honor witnessing the collaboration that takes place to ensure the families who call our community home receive the best possible care when they need it most. The role EMS professionals play in this process is significant, and we are sincerely grateful to call them our partners in care.
During EMS Week, and every day, we are reminded of the significant contributions our EMS professionals make to our health care community — and more importantly, the lives of the patients they serve. I hope you will join me in thanking them for the exceptional work they do.
Dr. Salvatore Perla, president, Norwood Hospital