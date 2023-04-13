Field and forest or mid-field and goal line, entities far apart in physical existence, but mastery of each worthy of praise when we honor each with the same word: Warrior
We have encouraged all participants in our athletic programs to hit the field of competition as well as lessons in the classroom as Warriors in their efforts to achieve success which will also influence their careers and will be proud the remainder of their lives.
And we have, in many ways, honored and paid tribute to those Native Americans who mastered the wilderness, co-existed with the settlers, and from whom every foot of land upon which we raise our Warriors was purchased from those natives.
Many have abused the name. That must be changed. But we have remained honest and fair from the start, but now are challenged. Discussion made it clear that many people want to view the past and let the record speak for itself.
Many examples have been provided. More are sought. The large tribute to our Native American predecessors has a place of honor in Memorial Hall. But more is possible.
The Foxboro Historical Commission has created a new display, items in the archives that would not be out on display. They are now on a special table in Memorial Hall and will remain there for several weeks to give visitors an opportunity to become even more familiar with those who preceded us in maintaining the land we would eventually purchase.
A major element is a framed display of Indian artifacts, mounted on a burlap background, that were picked up in and around Foxboro by the late Bill Chase, long serving Game Warden living on the shores of Lake Mirimichi.
A wide range of tools, weapons and utensils are shown, with estimates of how many years ago they were in use here. The display was created by the late Dick Leggee, long time commission member and proudly displayed back when space allowed.
Included in this display are local Indian artifacts, donated by the late Ben Bristol when vice president of the Foxboro Company, together with copies of articles and documents.
Much is at stake with Foxboro usage of the Warrior name and image of an Indian of that time. The school committee has raised the question. Many are in hopes that five school committee members will ask the people of Foxboro to make the decision for its athletes and their families.
The display is ready for viewing. Memorial Hall is open every Wednesday, 7 to 9 p.m. and on the second Saturday morning of each month, 9 a.m. to noon. Visitors are encouraged.