To the editor:
I spent enough of my childhood exploring the area behind the Bleachery to know the horrors it holds. I am not alone. Bill Cooke of Spring Street tells the board that he once found his lost dog trapped there in a deep concrete pit filled with bright green sludge. Six months later she died of liver failure. Coincidence? Maybe, but I would not allow my dog, or my kids back there based on what I have seen.
Environmental Attorney Drew Hoyt, a Foxboro resident, and former EPA attorney and MassDEP manager of the Bureau of Waste Site Cleanup Enforcement program, characterized the 1991 EPA summary report as “an environmental horror story with descriptions of chemical dumps, buried cars, medical waste, wastewater lagoons, illegal hazardous waste burial and drums of "thick reddish liquid" labeled with "low intensity radiation warnings buried in a 15-foot-deep pit.” This is not a mildly contaminated site, and these are not exaggerated concerns.
Environmental Partners, Foxboro’s own environmental consultant, has issued the following recommendation: “Based on all of the information reviewed, additional assessment and/or response actions, are required at the 119 Morse Street property to comply with the MCP. Specifically, soil and groundwater samples should be collected and analyzed from several locations on the property. This assessment should be taken prior to any potential development of residences on the property.”
What reason could the ZBA have to OVERRIDE the recommendation of Foxboro’s own environmental consultant, and refuse to require this developer to test the soil? Whose interests are being protected if not the Town or future residents?
It is not responsible to build Affordable FAMILY housing right next to this well-documented unmitigated contaminated site. Come on Foxboro, we are better than this.
Karl VandenBoom