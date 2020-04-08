I’m writing today in response to the opinion piece published on 4/2, in which the author claimed that Foxboro school officials had a “disconnect to what is going on in the real world.” The writer also accused the administration of not showing empathy to families in this difficult time. The author unfairly took comments made by both Superintendent Berdos and Assistant Superintendent Mello and quoted them completely out of context.
The tone of the school committee meeting on March 30 was much different than what the opinion piece suggests. Dr. Berdos’ remarks showed a great deal of empathy for all families dealing with this crisis. She reflected on the stress that this situation is placing on parents who are trying to balance the demands and needs of their children while working from home. She acknowledged the increased difficulties for parents who are first responders, health care workers and other essential workers.
Additionally, Assistant Superintendent Mello described the school system’s goal of finding a balance, where students remain engaged, learning isn’t compromised, and families don’t feel overwhelmed. She said their new remote learning plan is being developed while “trying to honor how challenging this is for everybody.” Both administrators highlighted that their top priority is the safety, mental health and well-being of students, families and staff. Dr. Berdos commented that “We need to get through this together and support each other.”
Let’s, as parents, take that last quote and model it for our children. That’s where the true teachable moment lies.
Barbara Pacini, Foxboro