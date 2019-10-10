Former Foxboro Schools Superintendent Debbie Spinellli was joined at the library dedication ceremony by family. From left: Son-in-law Andrew Grimes holding son Jameson; (kneeling) her daughter Justine Spinelli Grimes holding daughter Lydia; Debbie Spinelli, her son Jared Spinelli and his son Joseph; her husband Don Spinelli and her daughter-in-law Hannah Schindler Spinelli, holding son Jack.