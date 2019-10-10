Dear Taylor Elementary School community,
I am not sure I have the right words to express a most sincere thank you to the Taylor School PTO and staff for the wonderful surprise honor bestowed last Friday afternoon. The “Debbie Spinelli Little Library” outside the main door (built so beautifully in the shape of a school bus, books free to any eager young reader,) represents that which I am most proud about my career — instilling in children a love of literacy and a genuine passion for books and stories.
It is most fitting that the Taylor School decided on establishing this tribute, as my first job in Foxboro way back in 1989 was as a reading teacher at the Taylor! It is also my neighborhood school, and our children attended elementary school there. The books chosen for the Little Library brought back so many warm memories of teaching reading as well as poignant reminders of the important role certain books played in our children’s life at home. I was at a loss for words that afternoon, and just so very touched at all the effort that went into this whole project.
The craftsmanship that went into the Little Library is amazing! Kudos to Diane and Jim Chalmers for their hours and hours of beautifully detailed handiwork that created this lovely little library bus. Please stop by the school to see and appreciate their talents.
I’d like to extend special thanks to the fabulous Taylor PTO and its President Becca Leonard who sponsored this project for the benefit of Foxboro children; to principal Dr. Moira Rodgers; and to Mrs. Danna Collins, Taylor School literacy specialist, who coordinated its creation.
I still haven’t quite wrapped my head around all you’ve done and hope you saw first-hand how much this beautiful surprise meant to me.
A book in the hand of a child is priceless. I can’t think of a more meaningful, special way to be remembered, and I plan to walk my four grandchildren down to the Little Library often over the coming years.
Fondly, and with the greatest appreciation,
Debbie Spinelli, Retired Superintendent of Schools, Foxboro