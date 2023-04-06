Re: Opinion page editorial, guest column Bill Gouveia and letter to the editor from Mary Clair Earnst, which ran in the March 30 edition, advocated for changing the Warriors logo.
To the editor of The Foxboro Reporter, Bill Gouveia and Mary Clair Earnst:
Stop with the liberal hysteria and confusing nonsense. The townspeople are tired of it.
If the first image you paint in your mind is a bloodthirsty warrior you are delusional. Rather, it is symbolic of hard work, determination, character, identity, fight, sacrifice and sovereignty. Something people nowadays lose sight of, including this very newspaper.
Secondly, tying in the confederate flag as a symbol of hate (which is debatable for another day) with the Warrior Chief head is just another tactic to coerce the reader into thinking they are racist or a bad person when in fact they are not.
Bill Gouveia doesn’t live in Foxboro but likes to opine on issues he has no influence on. He tells us this isn’t political, when in fact it’s just that. It’s another agenda propagated by liberals who want to transform our town into a faceless void. We’re only a few clicks away from clown town status and people like Gouveia are making a swift push to get us there as quickly as they can.
Since this is somehow taken up at the school committee level, I say, get focused on education with reading, writing and arithmetic and lose the woke soup du jour. The hypocrisy of our liberal school committee during a time when they are so focused on “identity” has no problem erasing the identity of the very town they serve. This is straight from the globalists playbook. We see what you are up to and we are calling you out.
Earnst sites “scientific research.” We all know this can be bought and paid for as we have seen over the past three years with the coronavirus.
Why would we as a community fall hook line and sinker again for this when we know what is right through our own convictions? Do we really need someone with a higher academic pedigree to tell us what to think, do and feel?
We have native American ancestry in our town who otherwise approves of the time trusted icon and the sentiment behind it.
Foxboro is in an information war on a whole host of topics. Don’t be bullied into thinking exactly like your neighbor. Take the fight head on like a Native American Warrior would have. The time to pushback is now. Don’t be afraid to say “No.” Stay strong and unapologetic for what you know to be true. This steadfastness can be applied across many woke topics. Foxboro would benefit from more lucid minds speaking the truth. It’s never too late to start; so do it!
Joe Pires Foxboro