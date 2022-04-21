To the editor:
Thank you, Foxboro.
On April 14, the Foxboro Republican Town Committee hosted a candidates forum for school committee candidates. All four candidates who are vying for the two contested seats were invited to attend. One had a schedule conflict and respectfully declined, but Brent Ruter, Matt Light and Joe Pires were in attendance.
Each of the candidates made an opening position statement, and that was followed by a spirited and detailed Q&A session from the audience. At times, the passion came through clearly from all corners, but no one ever stepped over the line of civility.
As chairperson of the FRTC, I’d like to personally thank the candidates and the attendees for their participation, their deeply held commitment to their ideals and their collective concern for the betterment of our town. This was a worthy event for all involved and points out once again the extraordinary quality of life we all enjoy in Foxboro.
Raffaella Zizza-Feinstein
Foxboro