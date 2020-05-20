To the editor:
We would like to thank the Foxboro High School girls’ basketball team for entertaining us with such a thrilling season.
We attended all of your home games, many of your away games, and followed you in tournament play with mounting excitement until it sadly ended just before the final game.
We keenly felt your disappointment, but with the grit, determination, skill and sportsmanship that you demonstrated throughout the season, you earned the right to be called champions.
Our very best wishes to the seniors on the team. We will miss watching you play. At the same time, we look forward with anticipation to the coming season.
Two very grateful fans,
Bob and Margaret Woods, Foxboro