To the editor,
A huge thank you goes out to all the volunteers who plant and care for the flower buckets you see Uptown. They look lovely and add a splash of color. We added 3 more this year, and hope to add a couple more at the Uptown Schneider lot.
I would like to thank; Chris G. Jimmy ( who took Dave’s job, hard shoes to fill but he is doing a fantastic job) and all the Tree and Park guys who put out the planters and get them ready for planting. Also, thanks to both our wonderful Garden Clubs, Judy Leahy and Suzanne Farmer, Stacey Pisarczyk, Kathy Brady, Lauren Bitar ( LB), the Lavery Family, Steph McGowan, the Corkery Family, Maureen Delaney, Kristen Eagan, Candace Bracket, Bob Palie and Rebecca Haywood, Diane Thies, Kellie Hernon, Carol Hadaad, Carol Frasier, Amy Perry, Carolyn Cahill, Karen Flanagan, Kristin Meehan Papianou, Christine Igo Freeman, Amy LaBrache, Brian Yozzo, Lyons Greenhouse and Liz Henneberry.
The effort by these dedicated volunteers to plant these flowers Uptown and at the Lane Property and care for them throughout the season speaks well of our community and is truly appreciated. Foxboro Cares.
Heather Harding Coordinator