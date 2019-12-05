Thank you to our volunteers and donors who came together for the seventh year to simply thank our veterans with turkeys, homemade Whoopie pies, squash and hundreds of handmade cards to say “Thank you for the sacrifices you and your family have made for us all.”
Foxboro Stop & Shop Manager Dan St. Laurent generously stepped up again contributing turkeys; Main Street Dunkin Donuts owner John Primpas contributed coffee, hot chocolate and donuts for game day veterans, volunteers Cathy Bagley, Ken Wills and Jane Atwell from South Foxboro Community Center made hundreds of Whoopie pies; Taylor Elementary School’s army of third- and fourth-grade students led by Mrs. Sykes, Mrs. Donovan, Ms. Kerrigan, Mrs. Morris and Ms. Curran made hundreds of handmade cards showing our younger generation’s appreciation; Superstar farmer Earl Ferguson grew over 100 squash for the packages; Larry Stern contributed personal swag bags for each veteran; Foxboro Jaycees were strong in setting up and coordinating; Foxboro football players were at the beginning of the delivery line with an outpouring of adults and kids that had the privilege of getting to meet our veterans and their families as they went door-to-door. In addition, donations came in once again from caring friends and families across town like Ginny Coppola, the Belanger’s, Richard and Jean Davis, the Harding’s and the Corkery’s to make the day possible. Athletic Director Joe Cusac and school staff were extremely accommodating by setting up special VIP end zone stands and coordinating the football team to come over and shake hands during the pre-game ceremony.
We would also like to thank The Foxboro Reporter for allowing us to reach out each year in the paper to let the veterans know of the program.
The reason we mention so many people is because we want the veterans to know the breadth of their support comes from so many in our community and they do it just because they want to with little ask. Our community is stronger because of it.
Enjoy the holidays and thank you veterans for once again strengthening our community and giving us an opportunity to share some time with you.
With appreciation and until next year,
Jim DeVellis, Lynda Walsh, Rachel Calabrese and Ally Rodriguez