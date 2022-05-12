To the editor:
Thank you to Foxboro.
At the recent Foxboro High Pops Concert, I caught Matt Light doing something I myself had just been doing. He was smiling and nodding along to the jazz ensemble in which his son plays.
At that moment, we were not incumbent and challenger sitting on opposing sides of a table, rather we were both fathers proud to watch our sons doing something that they love.
On Election Day, I spent most of the day at the middle school holding signs with supporters for all of the candidates, and over the course of the day, our walls of opposition came down as many of us actually introduced ourselves to each other for the first time. I left the polls that evening, grateful for the friendship of Brent Ruter.
I respect Joseph Pires, for sending his congratulatory note, but also for choosing to put himself on the line for something that is important to him and for his part in generating greater interest in our schools and our school committee.
My sincere hope is that the interest generated and shown in this election over the past four weeks translates to continued interest in our schools. T
hat can be something as simple as attending a sporting event, an art show or a concert but come and enjoy. Find joy in what our children are accomplishing, congratulate our educators for their ingenuity and commitment. If we can all do something this simple then we all win — especially our children.
Rob Canfield, Foxboro