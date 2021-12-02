To the editor:
When the pandemic hit the world, and people in Foxboro needed resources and relief, the staff of the Boyden Library stepped up to the plate. Although the library closed to the public in March 2020, it began its curbside delivery service at the end of May 2020, allowing a person to call ahead and request materials for pick up.
The re-opening of the library on July 27, 2020 solidified in my mind that the Boyden Library functions as the community center for the town of Foxboro.
As a life-long avid reader, my pre-pandemic loss of vision presented challenges, further heightened by the pandemic. In response, library personnel suggested CDs, audiobooks and books on tape that I thoroughly enjoyed. I was personally able to survive the pandemic because of their efforts.
I want to express my sincere appreciation to Boyden Library Director, Manny Leite, the Board of Library Trustees, and the entire library staff for their service to the entire Foxboro community.
To quote Henry Ward Beecher, “A library is not a luxury but one of the necessities of life.”
Sincerely,
Arthur J. Muldoon, Foxboro