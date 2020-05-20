To the editor:
The Friends of Foxboro Conservation would like to thank Greg Spier and the Spier Family Foundation for their generous grant used to purchase an eco-friendly, battery-operated lawnmower to help maintain the beauty of the Lane Property on North Street
It is continued generosity from great people and organizations that make this project one of my favorites and one which will be enjoyed by so many for years to come.
We are forever grateful.
Heather Harding, Friends of Foxboro Conservation