To the editor:
As you have probably heard by now, a few weeks ago we made the obvious, but difficult decision to cancel this year’s Founders Day celebration. This was made in the interest of public safety and in consideration of the state and local guidelines for the coronavirus pandemic.
In the spirit of the event, we are doing an “virtual” wagon and doll carriage parade on Foxboro Cable Access. FCA will also be airing previous Founders Day broadcasts. We hope you will tune in and enjoy the memories with us.
Each year we come together to celebrate our community, civic pride and to support our local non-profits.
Unfortunately, we don’t have the venue to support the groups that would normally occupy the field with their booths, games, and wonderful food this year.
Our small group would like to ask that we all take a moment to think about these groups and perhaps make a donation or volunteer to help them in this difficult time.
We can’t wait to be back with our biggest and best celebration next year. In the meantime, please don’t forget our local charities and businesses.
Please be kind, be safe, and we will see you all in 2021.
Scott O’Donnell, Foxboro Founders Day Committee Chair