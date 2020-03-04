To the editor:
I’ve been a Foxboro resident for over 20 years now.
I understand we have many buildings that are historical or have been here for a long time.
What I don’t understand is why these buildings are left to deteriorate to the point they cannot be saved or no longer serve a purpose before folks request them to be saved.
The funeral home was left to collapse into itself, when plans were announced to tear it down, the Historical Commission put a six-month hold on it hoping to “save” or move the building. The building should have been saved 10 years ago.
Now the same thing is happening on South Street.
If it so important to “save” these historic buildings why do we wait until they are in disrepair before doing anything?
If saving these buildings is so important, shouldn’t there be a plan to keep them maintained instead of waiting until they are in ruins?
Tom Murphy, Foxboro