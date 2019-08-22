It may have not felt like it during this week’s round of oppressive heat and humidity, which had townspeople closeting themselves in air conditioned rooms to escape creeping dewpoints, but summer here in Foxboro is quickly winding down — and so are a number of lingering public improvement projects.
Most visible among these are road resurfacing projects on Beach Street, South High and Fisher streets and South Grove Street, installation of a gas conduit feeding the new water treatment plant off Mechanic Street, and a messy water line replacement on Ledgeville Avenue.
Inconvenience lies in the eyes of the beholder, of course, and far be it from us to suggest which of these projects have been most disruptive to those directly affected. But let’s just say we fully anticipate a collective sigh of relief from area motorists (before the inevitable speeding complaints resume, that is) when the long-awaited Beach Street repaving is finally completed.
Even though this particular road surface has been in deplorable condition for several years, town highway officials steadfastly resisted making stopgap improvements to Beach Street — knowing that a major water main overhaul started last fall and completed this spring would simply tear things up all over again. That this underlying logic was sound offered scant consolation to residents who grimaced through a bone-rattling commute while driving to and from their homes several times each day.
Meanwhile, on the other side of town, resurfacing in the South High/Fisher Street area (including Robert and James streets) will likewise prove a welcome respite to those who endured extended disruptions associated with construction of a the Hanover Company’s so-called “Domain Foxborough” four-story, 248-unit housing project built under the state Chapter 40b affordable housing law.
The good news: that repaving will cap a series of related screening and landscaping improvements paid for through mitigation funds extracted from the developer.
It’s been a long, hot summer in other ways as well. Having been duly connected to temporary above-ground water services, residents on Elm Street and Ledgeville Avenue are no doubt keeping a wary eye on work crews excavating in fits and starts amid difficult conditions. If there is a silver lining here, it’s that the project appears to have been launched early enough in the season to avoid a cold weather carry-over, as was the case last year on Beach Street.
And speaking of water, some readers may be aware the town water department experienced a reduction in production volume several weeks ago stemming from a pair of incidents just days apart.
The first, on Aug. 5, involved shutting down Well #15 due to low water levels observed in nearby Witch Pond in South Foxboro. The second, three days later, prompted officials to curtail pumping at Well #12, located off Route 1 due to excessive iron and manganese which cause discolored water in some areas.
This condition had affected water quality in the West Foxboro area on and around Main Street headed towards the Wrentham town line.
At any rate, with the finish line now in sight on these seasonal construction projects, taxpayers who supplied the funds, as well as laborers who supplied the sweat equity, will hopefully be able to hoist a checkered flag to celebrate victory in yet another test of endurance.
That may sound hokey, but sure beats a red flag — or a white one, for that matter.