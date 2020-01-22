Tom Brady and New England Patriots fans have one thing in common: Neither one of them knows how to let go.
Talk of the quarterback’s impending departure raises two questions in my mind: Why doesn’t he retire? And, why can’t fans be grateful for two decades of unparalleled excellence rather than declaring that the end of the world is near?
For the fans, it’s understandable. Just a list of TB12’s accomplishments prove that he is the greatest of all time (and can we drop the GOAT acronym, please?): Three-time NFL MVP, 14 Pro Bowls, more wins than any quarterback in NFL history, 13 AFC championships, including a record eight in a row, nine Super Bowls, four Super Bowl MVPs.
And, most important of all, six Lombardi Trophies.
Sundays from September to February are set aside for THE GAME. The Patriots have been a constant source of entertainment, a daily soap opera despite its status as a once-a-week sport, for fans across six states for 20 years.
With the possible exception of the New York Yankees, no American sports franchise has had such a prolonged stretch of dominance.
Why can’t we just enjoy what we have had?
The people of Foxboro should be especially grateful.
At the time Brady and coach Bill Belichick were establishing the Patriots as the league’s dominant franchise, team owner Robert Kraft was developing a shopping/dining/entertainment complex around Gillette Stadium.
Twenty years after Patriot Place was approved by town voters, Kraft-owned properties account for $233 million of the town’s $2.5 billion in assessed value. That’s 9.3 percent of the town’s total value, producing $4,307,083 in tax revenue.
That $4.3 million is enhanced by at least $2.5 million in the town’s share of stadium ticket sales, which are paid in lieu of taxes on the stadium. That total, $6.8 million, represents about 1 in every 11 dollars the town government spends annually.
And the community of 17,500 is famous across America, portrayed regularly on NFL broadcasts as a quaint New England town (which it is).
Kraft and Belichick certainly deserve credit for the astonishing rise of the New England Patriots to the top of American sports. But Brady has been the Hollywood-handsome face of the franchise, the adored star of the biggest and best show in town.
But here’s the thing: It cannot last forever. No team has ever done it. No team ever will.
It became clear this year that the clock was ticking on the end of the dynasty. But we fans clung to the notion that, “They’re the Patriots. They’ll pull it out.”
Well, the Patriots of three or four years ago may have. But not these Patriots.
This is especially true of Brady.
His declaration this week that, “I know I still have more to prove” reeks of a man who believes his own myth, that the TB12 Method and his theories on pliability will allow him to compete at an elite level far longer than any athlete.
Well, he’s already done that.
His legacy would have been secure if he had announced his retirement after leading the Patriots to the most amazing comeback ever in the Super Bowl victory over the Atlanta Falcons. It would have been the greatest exclamation point in any American athlete’s career.
The same would have been true a year ago when he secured his sixth Super Bowl ring, more than any other quarterback, with a team that many doubted could go all the way.
But now he is seriously endangering his legacy, considering offers outside of Foxboro where, if this season’s performance is extrapolated, it appears doubtful that it will end the way Brady wants it to, the way his fans want it to.
That would be a shame.
There is one opponent Tom Brady cannot defeat: Father Time. He’s done an outstanding job outrunning him so far.
But Father Time will catch up to Tom Brady.