Congratulations to the Foxboro High School girls’ basketball team, Division II state champions.
Saturday’s 73-53 romp over Dracut was a triumph not just for the Foxboro players, coach Lisa Downs and her assistants.
It was a victory for the entire town.
Consider the youth basketball coaches who nurtured the players’ interest in the game and taught the fundamentals at an early age. Consider the local businesses that contribute to youth sports league, allowing the players to travel across the region and elevate their skills.
Most importantly, consider the parents. They spent hard-earned money and countless hours bringing the players to practices on bitterly cold winter nights and to sweaty gyms for summer league games, all in hopes that their daughters would learn that hard work pays off.
Those parents were in attendance Saturday at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, celebrating as much as the teenagers on the court. They deserved it.
Foxboro should be proud of its girls basketball champions and the entire program. The Warriors claimed state championships outright in 1995 and 2018 and a co-title during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.
Downs & Co. could be back for more. Just two seniors dotted the Foxboro roster this year, and Saturday’s victory was led by a pair of sophomores, Kailey Sullivan and Addie Ruter, who scored 18 points apiece.
For the players, coaches and all involved, we hope you savor the memories. This weekend’s games will forever be part of your life story.
The most important lesson, though, is to consider the championship runs a steppingstone for your future. Remember not just the games but the hard work, commitment, discipline, resilience and teamwork it took to achieve success.
If you do that, we are confident that you will also be champions in your personal and professional lives.