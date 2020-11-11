Fifty-four Foxboro High School seniors have qualified for the John and Abigail Adams Scholarship based on their performance on the spring 2019 grade 10 MCAS tests, according to the school department in a recent announcement.
These students scored in the advanced category in either mathematics or the English Language Arts section of the grade 10 tests and scored in the proficient or advanced category on the second subject (mathematics or English Language Arts). The students’ combined MCAS score on these assessments have ranked them in the top 25% at Foxboro High School.
The purpose of the Adams Scholarship is to reward and inspire student achievement, help attract more high-performing students to Massachusetts public higher education, and provide families of college-bound students with financial assistance.
The scholarship provides a tuition waiver for four years of undergraduate education at the University of Massachusetts, the seven state colleges, or 15 community colleges. Students who receive this scholarship must complete their college studies in four years or less and maintain a 3.0 grade point average. The waiver does not cover fees, books, or other expenses.
The following are the seniors who have qualified for the scholarship this year:
Anderson, Joseph; Baig, Aribah; Barrett, Stephanie; Beigel, Maxwell; Byrnes, Chloe; Callen, Adriana; Cody, Liam; Comeau, Jared; Conley, Amy; Corkery, Nicole; Cusack, Christian; Dahl, Emma; Daly, Liam; Dunn, Kerry; Earnst, Mary Clare; Fitzpatrick, Molly; Flaherty, Molly; Fortune, Grace; Gill, Kara; Grace, Michael; Greene, Renee; Hickson, Kaeleigh; Jammula, Neha; Kandula, Abhinav; Kaplan, Jordan; Kierce, Clara; Lebow, Amy; Marroquin, David; McAuliffe, Marguerite; McCabe, Joseph; McElhinney, Molly; McNamara, Christopher; Murdock, Joshua; Neale, Jeremy; Neale, Justin; Nelson, Pamela; Omuemu, Osahenrumwen; Ooi, Christopher; Pollack, Audrey; Quinn, Dylan; Smally, Joseph; Smith, Brielle; St. Pierre, Dominic; Stamatos, James; Stein, David; Stonis, Tenley; Young, Drew.