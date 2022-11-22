Peking and the Mystics was formed by alumni of Tufts University and it’s a cappella singing group the Beelzebubs. Over the years, the group has toured nationally and internationally, including trips to the Far East and South America; recorded four CDs, and is in studio working on its fifth; appeared on television and radio programs, and has been featured in the print media.
The group will perform at Boyden Library on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 2 p.m.
The group’s eclectic repertoire, comprising original arrangements by the group’s members, features vintage vocals from such genres as swing, jazz, doo wop and pop music, representing every decade from the 1890s to the 2000s.
WEBINARSPatrons can enjoy a range of talks from bestselling authors and thought leaders, starting on Dec. 6. Boyden Library has joined Library Speakers Consortium.
The Consortium creates two to three online bestselling-author events per month which are streamed to patrons of every member library. These are live events with interactive Q&A sessions where participants can ask questions directly to the author.
On Dec. 6, Geraldine Brooks will be discussing her latest book “Horse” at 7 p.m. Go to libraryc.org/boydenlibrary to register for this online event.
THE GHOSTS OF CHRISTMAS PAST WITH DUSTIN PARIIn a frightful, festive and fun presentation at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, Dustin Pari takes the cobwebs off of a classic tradition, the Victorian Christmas Ghost Story.
Not only does he explain the history of this often forgotten practice, but he shares a few timeless tales and even some real-life stories of holiday visits from the ghosts of Christmas past.
HOLIDAY FLORAL DECORJoin our very own Jennifir and design a holiday floral arrangement just in time for the holidays at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22
We will be using holiday greens, pine cones, roses, gerbera daisies, and more!
Jennifir was a floral designer for 15 years who began her career at the Biltmore Estate in Asheville, North Carolina. Since then, she worked in a flower shop in Boston for six years before shifting careers into the library world. Flowers and books are her passion!
Tools, flowers, and vase provided.
This program is for adults 18+. Supplies are limited, so registration is required. Go to boydenlibrary.org/calendar to register.
BOOK CLUBThe Boyden Library is hosting a book club that will meet on the fourth Tuesday of every month. The next meeting will be held Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 11 a.m.
All are welcome.
For the month of December, we will be discussing “The Book Woman’s Daughter” by Kim Michele Richardson.
Copies of the book are being held at the Adult Circulation desk on the ground floor.
CLAY DRAGON EYE CRAFTJoin us for a three-session class at 6 p.m. on Dec. 8, 15, 22) to make a fantastical clay dragon eye for kids ages 8 to 12!
We’ll spend two classes creating and decorating, and paint on the final class.
Wear appropriate clothing.
Go to boydenlibrary.org/calendar to register.
TIPPY TOE TIME, AGES 2-5Come join Erin in her beginner ballet class at 10:30 a.m., starting Friday, Dec. 9. Dancers will learn the basics of ballet in this 4-week session which will be held on Fridays: Dec 9, Dec 23, Jan 6 and Jan 20.
Bring clothes and shoes you can DANCE in!
Students will learn the terminology and basics of classical ballet training over a course of 4 weeks. Each class starts with reading a story about dance to get the dancers excited. Then we move on to ballet training!
Please plan to attend the entire 4-week session. Registration required. Go to boydenlibrary.org/calendar to register.
COOKIE DECORATINGRegistered attendees will pick up a cookie kit at the library and meet up on Zoom for a fun, festive and interactive virtual workshop dedicated to learning how to pipe, frost and decorate holiday cookies at 4 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12. This program is for kids ages 6 to 12.
Registered attendees may pick up cookie kits between Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 4 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 10 at 2 p.m. Cookie kits not picked up by Saturday, Dec. 10 at 2 p.m. will go to children on the wait list.
To register go to boydenlibrary.org/calendar
Sponsored by the Friends of the Boyden Library.
For more library programs go to boydenlibrary.org/calendar.
LIBRARY HOURSMonday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday 1 to 5 p.m. Holiday hours: Saturday, Dec. 24, the library will be closing at 1 p.m. Closed Sunday, Dec. 25 and Monday, Dec. 26. Regular hours will resume on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Closed Sunday, Jan. 1, and Monday, Jan. 2.
Regular hours will resume Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Call Adult Services at 508-543-1245. Youth Services can be reached at 508-543-1246.
Be sure to take advantage of the many digital resources that can be found at www.boydenlibrary.org. A library card is required to access these services. Visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/Boyden Library for updated programs and services.