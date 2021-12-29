Cold Chocolate, a genre-bending Americana band that fuses folk, funk and bluegrass to create a unique sound all their own, will perform at Boyden Library on Sunday, Jan. 9 at 2 p.m.
Led by Ethan Robbins (vocals/guitar) and Ariel Bernstein (percussion), the Boston-based group released their third full-length album, Down the Line in the summer of 2020.
Sponsored by Friends of Boyden Library.
SONGS & STORIES WITH MISS KACEE, COMMUNITY MEETING ROOMEnjoy songs, stories, and puppets with Miss Kacee on Wednesdays, Jan. 5, 12 and 26 at 10 a.m. in the community meeting room. Please dress for the weather and bring a blanket to sit on or a lawn chair.
Rain location: If it rains Story Time will be in the Boyden Library’s Community Meeting Room on the ground floor
Please register if you’d like to be added to the Storytime email list.
BABY TIME, AGES 0-18 MONTHS, COMMUNITY MEETING ROOMJoin Miss Meghan for a fun and active 30-minute program just for babies and their caregivers on Friday, Jan. 7 at 10 a.m. in the community meeting room.We will play with musical instruments, sing songs and share nursery rhymes and stories! A great introduction to the library for our youngest patrons!
FIVE-WEEK SERIES: MIGHTY MATH CONCEPTS FOR PRESCHOOLERS, AGES 3-5Mighty Math Concepts for Preschoolers will discover together some of the skills and concepts of math during this five-week series, beginning Tuesday, Jan. 18 at 10:30 a.m.
Concepts such as patterns, counting, shapes, measurement, spatial relations, more/less, etc. will be exposed to the children through stories, free play with math manipulatives, circle time activities and music and movement.
Register by email ing Carol at ccarver@selfhelpinc.org
Go to the library’s events calendar at boydenlibrary.org for more information.
LIBRARY HOURSHoliday Hours: Sat., Jan. 1 & Sun., Jan. 2 closed.
Regular hours: Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Call Adult Services at 508-543-1245. Youth Services can be reached at 508-543-1246.
