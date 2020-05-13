Politely declining what may at first have seemed a better offer, selectmen this week opted to stick with familiar surroundings for the annual Town Meeting now scheduled for June 15.
As a result, the annual session -- which was postponed from May 11 due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic -- will be held at the Foxboro High School auditorium rather than the massive Empower Field House next to Gillette Stadium.
The field house option had been recommended by Town Manager William Keegan, who suggested it was better suited to maintain social distancing practices, especially at an event normally attended by many elder citizens.
Keegan on Tuesday night told selectmen he had reached out to New England Patriots officials, who agreed to open the facility for use by local voters on June 15.
Board members initially appeared receptive to the idea -- all except Chris Mitchell, who noted that residents will be asked to pass judgment on “the smallest and least controversial” agenda in recent memory.
Because of that, combined with ongoing COVID-19 fears, Mitchell said he anticipated a small turnout which could be accommodated at the high school with appropriate safeguards.
If anything, Mitchell added, town officials may have difficulty attracting the 100 registered voters necessary for a quorum.
“I don’t see the need to be searching for a different venue,” he said. “There’s nothing on the warrant that would draw a crowd [and] I personally don’t think we are likely to get an overflow of people.”
It would not have been the first time the town’s business had been conducted in the field house.
In 2011, Foxboro High School commencement exercises were held at what was then the Dana-Farmer Field House because the gymnasium floor was torn up as part of a comprehensive renovation project at the South Street facility.
Behind the mask
In an unrelated matter, selectmen took under advisement a request from Dennis Naughton of Everett Lane to order stepped-up enforcement of a state policy mandating that people wear face masks while in public.
In a letter to the board, Naughton said he encounters numerous pedestrians while on daily walks along Beach Street, few of whom sport required face masks. This is especially true of joggers and bicyclists, he added.
Since Beach Street has just one sidewalk, Naughton said he must walk out into the traveled way or cross the street entirely in order to maintain proper social distancing.
“It is not safe for people, especially seniors,” Naughton wrote.
Because the matter was introduced during the board’s “citizen input” segment, selectmen Chairman Mark Elfman asked that Naughton’s request formally be placed on the May 26 meeting agenda.