The Southeastern MA Lions Paws of Comfort is collecting wet/dry pet food, toys and treats to donate to pet families in need.
Boxes for donations have been placed at: The North Attleboro Animal Shelter, Tractor Supply in Taunton and Pet Supplies Plus in Franklin.
If you would like to donate, or you or someone you know is in need, call Attleboro: Joeana 617-784-0740 or Gail 508-399-8559; North Attleboro: Debby 508-889-2185 or Ginny 508-840-2106; Mansfield: Lori 774-254-0006 or Joan 508-243-9130; Foxboro and Wrentham: Lori 774-254-0006.