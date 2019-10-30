The Friends of the Elderly Annual Family Thanksgiving dinner will continue with its tradition of 33 years.
Local and area residents are invited to share the free, family-style dinner on Nov. 28, at 1 p.m., at the Congregational Church on West Street in Mansfield, across from the South Common.
This event is open to all residents in Mansfield, Foxboro, Sharon, Norton, Easton, Plainville, Attleboro and North Attleboro.
Young and old, singles and families of all ages are invited to share all of the traditional dishes.
Reservations are recommended, but not required. To reserve, call Randy Pickus at 508-851-9414.
Donations will be greatly appreciated as the meal is made possible totally through the generosity of many individuals and businesses in Mansfield and surrounding towns.
Donations can be sent to: Friends of the Elderly, c/o Randy Pickus, 2 Fairfield Park, Mansfield, MA 02048.