The Boyden Library has the following events planned:
ART EXHIBIT: APRIL SHOWERS BRING MAY FLOWERS
Located in the Community Meeting Room, the art works in this exhibit are from private collections and are not for sale.
The exception is the photograph of the sunken boat with raindrops.
For information about pricing for framed or unframed prints, contact Maureen Ryan at attyryanwise1@gmail.com.
SHAKE IT UP STORYTIME EVERY THURSDAYThrough May at 10 and 11 a.m., shake your egg shakers and wave your scarves to the music with Miss Jessica in the library’s Community Meeting Room. This storytime will include movement, music, rhythms, props and books.
A special storytime will be held April 21.
We’ll do some movement and enjoy a special presentation by Dental Associates of Walpole Smart Smiles Program.
Enjoy a short story with a dentist. Demonstration and interactive play with puppets on brushing teeth. Play healthy food-choice game.
Meet our dentist puppet and learn what happens when you visit the dentist. Goody bags given at end of presentation.
Please register for each week that you plan to attend. Registration opens 2 weeks prior.
PRE-K READ AND PLAY! AGES 4-5On Wednesdays from 1:30 to 2:15 p.m., join Miss Kacee for a special 5-week storytime session designed just for 4 and 5 year olds, featuring stories, songs, games and crafts.
The session meets in the Community Meeting Room. Please register for the entire 5-week session. Registration limited to 10 families.
LAP SIT STORYTIME, BIRTH — 2 YRSOn Friday, April 29, at 10:30 a.m., young children and their caregivers will learn rhythms and songs, move to the music, and listen to a story with Miss Jessica. We will meet in the Story/Craft Room.
Please include your child/children’s name and age when you register. Limit 15 families.
HOW TO DRAW WITH KATELYN, AGES 9-12On Thursdays starting April 28 from 6 to 7 p.m., learn the basics of drawing people and things with pencils and markers.
Registration required.
BIG JOE THE STORYTELLER PRESENTS: AROUND THE WORLD IN 5 STORIES, AGES 2-10On Friday, April 22 at 10:30 a.m., come and take a storytelling trip around the world with Big Joe the Storyteller’s all new show “Around the World in 5 Stories.”
Featuring a selection of world folktales and fairytales, Big Joe presents a show that will delight amaze and thrill. You will visit an enchanted kingdom in Greece, meet magic creatures in the Irish countryside, face challenges in Japan, find treasure in France, and stare down a giant in Africa. Those are just some of the ever-changing destinations on your storytelling journey. You don’t need to pack a bag, you just need to sit back and let Big Joe take you “Around the World in 5 Stories.”
This program will be held in the Community Meeting Room on the ground floor of the Library.
Registration required. One registration per family.
Sponsored by Friends of Boyden Library.
FRIENDS OF BOYDEN LIBRARY SPRING BOOK SALEFrom Thursday, May 19 through Saturday, may 21, visit the Friends of the Boyden Library spring book sale.
Hours: Thursday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.;
Special Event: $5 Bag Sale — For members: Friday, April 20, 3-5 p.m.; For general public: All day Saturday, April 21st.
LIBRARY HOURSMonday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday 1 to 5 p.m.
Call Adult Services at 508-543-1245. Youth Services can be reached at 508-543-1246.
Be sure to take advantage of the many digital resources that can be found at www.boydenlibrary.org. A library card is required to access these services. Visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/Boyden Library for updated programs and services.