The Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center has opened the MRPAC Art Gallery in the upper lobby of the Orpheum Theater, 1 School St. of the town common.
A summer gallery series will run on Thursday evenings from 5:30-8:30 in conjunction with the Foxboro Farmers Market and the weekly Concerts on the Common series presented by the Foxboro Jaycees. There will be three sessions of exhibits: June 10-24, July 8-22, and July 29-Aug. 12.
The MRPAC Gallery is open to all and free to view.
Members of the public are invited to visit open-house style and enjoy a beverage from the concession area. A free art activity will also be available for all ages in a sensory-friendly space.
As artists emerge from the pandemic and as the MRPAC begins to reopen its doors to the public, the newly redesigned gallery space provides an opportunity to showcase local art-makers, organizers say.
Local visual artists are encouraged to submit samples of their work to be showcased in a gallery setting inside the theater for a period of three weeks, either in July or August.
Artists interested in having their work featured should reach out to Jennifer Rathbun, MRPAC artistic director, at JenniferR@orpheum.org