Those who are interested in supporting two major area fundraisers for the American Cancer Society are reminded those Relay For Life events, which are usually held at area schools in June, will instead be part of a virtual event called Hope From Home, which will be held Sunday.
The cancer society’s decision to move the events online because of the coronavirus pandemic affected both the 22nd annual Greater Attleboro Relay For Life and the Relay For Life of Mansfield-Foxboro-Sharon. The Greater Attleboro fundraiser had been scheduled June 12-13 at Norton High School and the Relay For Life of Mansfield-Foxboro-Sharon had been scheduled June 20-21 at the Ahern Middle School in Foxboro.
Hope From Home will be held on June 7 because that is when National Cancer Survivors’ Day will be observed. The virtual relay will be conducted in coordination with relays for life that would have been held in Maine and New Hampshire.
The event will incorporate many of the themes that the June relays would have had, including candles called luminaria lit for cancer survivors or cancer victims, and opening and closing ceremonies.
Participants who are already registered as individuals or team members don’t have to sign up; they only have to go to Facebook on the day of the event to participate. Those who aren’t yet registered for either Attleboro area relay, but who would like to join Hope For Home are invited to sign up in advance by using this link: facebook.com/events/271848380642901.
Hope From Home will kick off at 1 p.m. with an opening ceremony and will continue through 6:30 p.m., with the closing ceremony. In between, the event will include a tribute to cancer survivors at 3 p.m., as well as a luminaria ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Luminaria are normally illuminated around the track at relay sites, and virtual luminaria will be featured in their place.
Before the closing ceremony, Hope From Home also is expected to include videos and messages from both local and regional organizers, as well as the following: a scavenger hunt, a team T-shirt competition, a team roll call, donor and sponsorship appreciation, trivia, Zumba, yoga and information about cancer society services available to patients and caregivers.
Although the bulk of the content will be shared only on Facebook, there also will be other aspects of the event posted on other social media platforms, while videos shown during the event will be made available for viewing on YouTube.
In addition, on June 12, when the Greater Attleboro Relay would have been held in Norton, the relay’s website and social media outlets will feature a slide show of the artwork featured in the February “Luminaria” exhibit at the Attleboro Arts Museum and a salute to the relay’s sponsors, including a virtual presentation of the program book that is normally distributed at the relay.
Hope From Home also is being featured this week on local access cable TV in Attleboro, North Attleboro and Plainville.
The event is the subject of a video featuring Attleboro Double ACS event producer Auston Ricketts that can be found on the Double ACS website (doubleacs.com).
Hope From Home is also the subject of Meghan Miller’s “Inside Look” show this week on North TV, which serves North Attleboro and Plainville. It will air on North TV’s community Channel 15 (Comcast) and 24 (Verizon) in North Attleboro as well as on North TV’s community Channel 11 in Plainville.
Brittney Toth, the cancer society’s regional community development manager, stresses the American Cancer Society remains available to provide information, support and guidance to patients and families 24 hours a day, seven days a week via its helpline, 1-800-227-2345, and at cancer.org.
The Greater Attleboro relay includes most Attleboro area communities, including Attleboro, North Attleboro, Norton, Plainville and Rehoboth. To find out about more about the virtual events being planned for the Greater Attleboro Relay, go to relayforlife.org/greaterattleboroma.
For more information about the Mansfield-Foxboro-Sharon event, email Toth at brittney.toth@cancer.org or go to secure.acsevents.org/site/STR?pg=entry&fr_id=95390.