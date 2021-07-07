An Attleboro native has been named chief of staff for state Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro.
Keith Drucker previously was a senior associate and coordinator of the Boston office of Dewey Square Group, a Boston-based public affairs firm.
He now manages the daily operations for Feeney’s office and acts as the senator’s principal advisor on policy matters.
In addition, he oversees the senator’s legislative agenda, committee service, special projects, communications, district and constituent services and scheduling.
Drucker graduated from Attleboro High School and Boston University.
In 2018, he was a volunteer coordinator for the “Attleboro for a New High School” campaign and was recognized as one of The Sun Chronicle’s “20 Young Professionals under 40.”
He volunteered in several state and federal political offices and was a volunteer on many state and local Democratic campaigns.
His appointment was one of the staff appointments Feeney, who won reelection in November to a third term, recently announced.
Also hired was Corinne Corcoran, who will serve as legislative and budget director.
Corcoran, of East Boston, has served nearly five years in various roles on Beacon Hill.
Feeney’s legislative aide, Maya Rabinovitz of Framingham, has been promoted to serve as his communications director.
William Titus, a 2013 Mansfield High School graduate, will continue as district director.