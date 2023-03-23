Join us for our Community Reads/Speaker Main Event as author Abdi Nor Iftin talks about his book “Call Me American” on Thursday, March 23.
In his book, he tells the true story of immigrating to America via luck and perseverance. As as a Somali refugee, he won entrance to the US in an annual lottery, then risked his life to reach his new home.
A natural storyteller, he shared dispatches from his journey from Somalia to Kenya to America on the BBC World Service and “This American Life.” Now a proudly naturalized US citizen, Abdi Nor Iftin offers a vivid reminder of why democracies still beckon to those looking to make a better life, and questions what it means to be an American.
The author meet and greet will begin at 6 p.m., with the talk to follow at 7 p.m. Book signing to follow.
Go to boydenlibrary.org/calendar to register for this program, and view other programs scheduled around this event, like the Monday Matinee on March 2 at 3 p.m.
BOOK DRIVEFriends of Boyden Library are holding a book drive on Saturday, March 25, 9 to 11 a.m. The special event will be a curbside, contactless drop-off outside of the main entrance. Please note that donations will not be accepted inside by the library staff.
The Friends are seeking donations of books and media in like-new condition, recently published. Adult and children’s fiction are always in demand! Donated books will be offered for sale at the Spring Book Sale. The proceeds from the book sales provide thousands of dollars annually to support library programming. Please make sure to mark your calendars for the upcoming sale on May 11-13.
Patrons are encouraged to make a reservation on Signupgenius.com at www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0B44AFA72FA4FE3-book14
Please email boydenlibraryfriends@yahoo.com for additional information or assistance.
MONDAY MATINEE
As part of the Boyden Library Community Reads/Speaker Series 2023 book “Call me American: a Memoir” by Abdi Nor Iftin, the movie “Titanic” will be shown at 3 p.m. on Monday, March 27.
He first fell in love with America from a far. As a child, he learned English by watching films starring action heroes like Arnold Schwarzenegger. When U.S. marines landed in Mogadishu to take on the warlords, Abdi cheered the arrival of these real Americans, who seemed as heroic as those of the movies.
BOOK CLUBWe will be discussing the Community Reads/Speaker Series 2023 book “Call me American: a Memoir” by Abdi Nor Iftin at 11 a.m. and again at 7 p.m. in a virtual session on Tuesday, March 28.
For the virtual session, go to boydenlibrary.org/calendar to register. You will receive Zoom login information by email.
SUNDAY CONCERT SERIES
A multiple award winner, Elvis tribute artist Keith Lewis of Foxboro, “Bay State Elvis,” performs all over New England, New York and Ontario. The show at Boyden Library, which will begin at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 2, is a mix of humor and music, including not only standard number one hits, but lesser known songs by the king, and songs Elvis never sang, interpreted and performed as Elvis would.
Keith is the first New Englander to ever receive Spirit of Elvis Awards from three different events (2013 Tweed, Ontario Elvis Festival, 2014 Barrie, Ontario Elvis Festival, 2021 Reflections of the King in Westfield, N.Y.) and has also placed at various contests. Among career highlights are being the first Elvis to ever perform at Gillette Stadium (Putnam Club) and performing at the Hynes Auditorium, the Hampton Casino, Brockton’s Campanelli Stadium and the Nashville Palace.
Keith enjoys honoring the music and memory of the king of rock ‘n roll, including how he treated his many fans.
BRUINS PJ DRIVEBoyden Library is once again teaming up with the Boston Bruins PJ Drive to benefit the Department of Children and Families’ Wonderfund and Cradles to Crayons.
The PJ Drive’s goal is to collect 5,000 pairs of new pajamas to benefit local kids and teens throughout the month of March.
Boyden Library will be collecting new pairs of pajamas for babies, children and teens from March 1 through March 15, 2023. A donation box will be available at the Circulation Desk on the ground floor.
Sponsored by The Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners in partnership with the Boston Bruins.
Go to boydenlibrary.org/calendar for more programs!
Library HoursMonday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday 1 to 5 p.m.
On Thursday, March 23, the library will be closing at 5 p.m. to prepare for the 2023 Community Reads/Speaker Series Main Event.
Call Adult Services at 508-543-1245. Youth Services can be reached at 508-543-1246. Visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/Boyden Library for updated programs and services.