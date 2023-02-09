Join us for our Community Read Speaker Event as author Adbi Nor Iftin talks about his book “Call Me American.”
In his book, he tells the true story of immigrating to America via luck and perseverance. As a Somali refugee, he won entrance to the U.S. in an annual lottery, then risked his life to reach his new home. A natural storyteller, he shared dispatches from his journey from Somalia to Kenya to America on the BBC World Service and “This American Life.”
Now a proudly naturalized U.S. citizen, Abdi Nor Iftin offers a vivid reminder of why democracies still beckon to those looking to make a better life, and questions what it means to be an American.
A meet and greet with the author will be begin at 6 p.m. and will be followed by an author talk at 7 p.m.
Book signing to follow.
Copies of this book are available at the library.
Go to boydenlibrary.org/calendar to register for this program.
Stay tuned for more programs happening around this event!
DROP IN TECH HELPDo you need one-on-one help with a device (iPhone, iPad, e-reader, laptop, etc.) you recently bought or acquired, or maybe you just have a basic technology question? Then stop into the library on Thursdays, Feb. 9 and 16 at 11 a.m., and Libby will walk you through it!
Held in the Community Meeting Room.
SPICE CLUBFebruary’s spice is Coriander! This is a change from Saffron. Kits, which will be available all day on Tuesday, Feb. 14, will contain a sample of the spice, two new recipes from A to Z World Food database (a Boyden Library card is required to access this database), and a brief history of the spice.
Go to boydenlibrary.org/calendar to register.
THE ART OF FINE ART PAINTING
THURSDAY, FEB. 16 AT 6 P.M.
Join artist Matt Miller on Thursday, Feb. 16 at 6 p.m. for a discussion on “The ART of Fine Art Painting: Hints & Tips To Help Us All Grow As Artists.” Following this discussion, there will be multiple short demonstrations in oil painting.
Registration is required. Go to boydenlibrary.org/calendar.
This program is sponsored by the Boyden Library and the Foxboro Art Association.
BOYDEN LIBRARY BOOK CLUBThe Boyden Library hosts a book club that meets on the fourth Tuesday of every month. All are welcome and the next session will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28.
For the month of February we will be discussing “One by One” by Ruth Ware. Traci Lorenz will be the guest moderator.
Copies of the book can be picked up at the Adult Circulation Desk.
BAKE IT TILL YOU MAKE ITTHURSDAY, FEB. 16 AT 3 P.M.
Baking and Mental Health Conversation for kids in grades seven through 12 will be held on Thursday, Feb. 16 at 3 p.m. with Dayna Altman. Go to boydenlibrary.org/calendar to register. Dayna will be making Oreo Truffles!
To register go to boydenlibrary.org/calendar.
MAKE ONIGIRI ROLLSLearn how to make a Japanese Onigiri Rolls with the Japan Boston Society and Table for Two n Saturday, Feb. 18 at 2:30 p.m. This is open to students in grades seven through 12.
Sponsored by Friends of Boyden Library.
To register go to boydenlibrary.org/calendar.
OWLS UP CLOSEJoin Marcia and Mark Wilson from Eyes On Owls as they present their live owl program on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 10:30 a.m.
For young audiences, the show starts with an interactive reading of a big book version of “Owl Babies.” The magic begins when all are entranced in seeing each of 6 live owls up close, asthey perch safely on Marcia’s glove near the audience.
Go to boydenlibrary.org/calendar for programs coming up during February vacation!
Library HoursMonday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday 1 to 5 p.m.
The library will be closed Monday, Feb. 20 in observance of President’s Day.
Call Adult Services at 508-543-1245. Youth Services can be reached at 508-543-1246. Visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/Boyden Library for updated programs and services.