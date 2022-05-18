By the turn of the 20th century, Mattapan began to see development of new streets laid out off of Blue Hill Avenue and Norfolk Street was slowly becoming a solid, respectable hub. Local author/historian Anthony Sammarco will be at the senior center on Wednesday, June 15, at 4:30 p.m. for a program that will take a deep dive into the history of Blue Hill Avenue and the many transformations of the area over the last 150 years. Reserve your seat in advance and join us for this informative presentation.
Monday, May 23
Rep. Jay Barrows Office Hour 9 a.m.; Chair Yoga 9:15 a.m.; Stabilization II 11:45 a.m.; Knitting 1 p.m.; Scrabble 1 p.m.
Tuesday, May 24
Tai Chi 8:30 a.m.; Blood Pressure Clinic 9 a.m.; Zumba Gold 9:45 a.m.; Table Top Garden Club 9:45 a.m.; Nutrition 11 a.m.; Bridge Lessons 1:00 p.m.; Talespinners 2 p.m.; “Our Great National Parks” 2:45 p.m.; SHINE by appt. 3 p.m.
Wednesday, May 25
Strength Training 8:45 a.m.; Walking Club 10 a.m.; Men’s BBQ 12 noon; Mah Jongg Free Play 12:30 p.m.; Hearing Clinic 1 p.m. by appt.; Lunch at House of Fortune 1 p.m.; Paolo DiGregorio History Lecture 4 p.m.
Thursday, May 26
Stabilization II 9 a.m.; Senior Sandwiches 10 a.m.; Art with Ally 10:30 a.m.; Men’s Fitness 10;35 a.m.; Medal of Honor 11:45 a.m.; Movie Day – “Hairspray” 1 p.m.; Outdoor Zumba 1:30 p.m.
Friday, May 27
Senior Center Closed: Memorial Day Holiday
INDEPENDENT LIFESTYLE DESIGN
On Wednesday, May 25 at 2:30 p.m., interior designer Meaghan McNally will be at the senior center to offer a room-by-room guide on how to make our homes safe, healthy and accessible through Universal Design, lighting and indoor air quality. Sign up in advance and join us for this informative program.
MUSICAL BINGO
Join us for Musical Bingo on Wednesday, June 8 at 3:15 p.m. Can you name a song and the artist? Test your knowledge at the senior center program, sponsored by Bright View Senior Living. Sign up and reserve your place.
WHERE TO NEXT??
Travel is back!! On Wednesday, June 15 at 10 a.m., join us as we talk about our future travel plans. We are planning for a Fall 2022 overnight trip and this presentation will be your first opportunity to hear about where we are heading and how to register. Sign up and let us know you’ll be joining us.
DARTS/CORNHOLE PRACTICE
On Mondays, June 6 & 13 at 10:30 a.m., we will be holding darts & cornhole practice at the senior center. Get in shape for the events in our upcoming Senior Olympics. We will have the dart and cornhole boards out for you to give it a try and get in some practice.
JACK AUTHELET -- FOXBOROUGH HISTORY, MYSTERY AND PROMISE
Foxboro’s Town Historian Jack Authelet will be joining us at the senior center on Wednesday, June 8 at 11:15 a.m. to share some of Foxboro’s historic events of great importance, the mystery of promises never kept and future treasures to pass forward. Don’t miss this chance to take part in Jack’s program, so please sign up in advance.
3 PLANES OF MOTION
Join us for Steve Avellino’s new 6-week program, “3 Planes of Motion.” This program is designed to redesign the way our bodies move. We should move in 3 planes of motion. Unfortunately, we don’t, and this causes instability, imbalances, and pain. This can be corrected! The program is facilitated by Steve Avellino CFT, CES, SSF, SSN and will be offered on your choice of Mondays or Thursdays. The Monday classes will be held at 11:45 a.m. on the following Mondays: June 27, July 11, 18, 25, Aug. 1 & 8. Or you may choose to take the classes at 9 a.m. on the following Thursdays: May 26, June 2, 9, 16, 23 & 30. The cost for the Monday or Thursday program is $42 per person. Space is limited and you must sign up in advance with your payment.
MEN’S FITNESS CLASS
The senior center is offering a Men’s Fitness Class on Thursdays at 10:35 a.m., beginning April 7. This 6-week program is designed to help senior males move and feel better. We combine fitness with corrective exercise to alleviate joint pain and promote better mobility. All ages and fitness levels are welcome. The program is facilitated by Steve Avellino CFT, CES and is being held on May 26, June 2, 9, 16, 23 & 30. The cost is $42 and must be paid at the time you sign up.
PODIATRY CLINIC
Starting Friday, June 3, Dr. Kelly McLaughlin will be holding a podiatry clinic for foot care and screening at the senior center on the first Friday of every month. The cost for each 15-minute appointment is $30. Please sign up and pay for your appointment in advance.
REP. JAY BARROWS' OFFICE HOUR
Join State Rep. Jay Barrows at the senior center on Monday, May 23, from 9 to 10 a.m. for a group discussion as well as question-and-answer session. Barrows will be at the senior center on the fourth Monday of each month at 9 a.m. Sign up in advance.
MEN’S BBQ
We are pleased to head back outside for our fun monthly Men’s BBQ’s. Guys are encouraged to come hungry for a great BBQ on Wednesday, May 25, at noon. The cost is $3 per person. Don’t forget to sign up and join us!
Q&A WITH THE TOWN MANAGER
Join us in a conversation with William Keegan, Foxboro Town Manager, on Wednesday, May 25 at 12:30 p.m. He will provide updates on town proceedings and, if time allows, a question-and-answer session. Call us to sign up.
LUNCH OUTING
Our next luncheon outing will be on Wednesday, May 25 at The House of Fortune in Plainville at 1 p.m. Call us to sign up by Monday, May 23 and meet us at the restaurant. For those who require van transportation, arrangements must be made by Monday the 23rd.
PAOLO DIGREGORIO -- “From These Honored Dead,” Commemoration & Remembrance
To many of us, Memorial Day marks the unofficial beginning of summer. The meaning of the holiday, however, is much deeper and more somber, a day to remember those who gave their lives in service to our union. Yet the holiday is not the only way in which those lost have been commemorated. Across the nation, in big cities and small towns, are countless monuments and memorials to celebrate the men and women who served and sacrificed. Join us on Wednesday, May 25 at 4 p.m. for a program by noted historian Paolo DiGregorio who will be at the senior center to discuss some of those memorials, looking mainly at those found in the New England area. Sign up in advance and we’ll save you a seat.
FOXBORO SENIOR CENTER’S OPEN HOUSE
The Foxboro Senior Center, at 75 Central St., will be holding an open house on Saturday, May 21, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Everyone is welcome to stop by the senior center to learn about our programs and services for seniors and adults of all ages. Join us for a morning filled with program demonstrations and a choral performance by our Serenading Seniors, and learn about our trips, transportation services and human services. Light refreshments will be served.
SENIOR CENTER’S “SENIOR PROM”
The senior center will be presenting a “Senior Prom” at the Lake View Pavilion on Thursday, June 16, from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Join us for an afternoon of lunch, dancing and lots of fun. The cost is $15 per person, and your meal choices are pan-seared boneless chicken or herb-crusted cod. Sign up at the senior center with your payment and meal choice. The prom is sponsored by the Partners in Patriotism. Don’t miss out on this great social event of the season!
VICTORIAN PAPERCRAFT
Are you looking to add a beautiful handmade creation to your home décor? Join us on Wednesday, June 1 at 10 a.m. for a class on how to create a unique handcrafted Victorian design. We will use high quality cardstock doilies, lance and other embellishments to create a lovely cone shaped vessel. This program is free and all materials will be provided. Sign us to let us know if you’ll be joining us.
MEET THE REC DIRECTOR
Renee Tocci has recently become the town's recreation director. Join us on Wednesday, June 1 at 11:45 to meet Renee and enjoy some pizza while hearing about all the great opportunities the recreation department has to offer us all. Please sign up in advance.
AVOCADO TOAST DAY
Channel your inner Millennial while enjoying a treat and celebrating National Avocado Toast Day with us on Wednesday, June 1 at 4 p.m. This simple snack is a great source of plant-based fiber and protein. Our avocado toast will be toasted artisan bread, topped with smashed avocado, sesame seeds, minced garlic, onion and bacon bits. Space is limited, so please sign up in advance.
VETERANS BENEFITS SEMINAR
All Foxboro veterans, spouses and widows are invited to learn about eligible veterans’ benefits from the Foxborough director of Veterans Services, Ally Rodriguez. Join us for our veterans benefits seminar on Wednesday, June 1 at 2 p.m. Sign up and we’ll save you a seat.