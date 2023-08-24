You’re invited to an intimate evening at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7 with award-winning television host and bestselling author Lidia Bastianich as she talks about her memoir “My American Dream: A Life of Love, Family, and Food.”
To register and to see more events, visit: libraryc.org/boydenlibrary.
Brought to you in partnership with the Library Speakers Consortium.
Database tutorialOnline video tutorials for our online resources and social media help is available through Niche Academy.
For example, learn how to use Overdrive and download eBooks, or get help using Ancestry, or learn how to sign up for a Facebook account. These videos will walk you through the basics of getting started.
BRAINFUSE HELPNOW
Live online tutoring for all learners. Academic and standardized test prep.
To access these databases go to boydenlibrary.org/tutorials.
COLLECTIBLES APPRAISAL
Rick Keller, from Perfect Pastime 617, is offering another free community-wide collectibles appraisal event at the Boyden Library at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26.
So gather up all your trading cards, sports memorabilia, video games/consoles, vintage toys, jewelry, etc. to see if you have treasure or trash!
Rick is a native to Foxboro who has been involved in the industry for close to two decades.
He has generously donated some of his time to share his valuable knowledge with all who listen.
Go to boydenlibrary.org/calendar to register.
AUTHOR EVENING
Bestselling authors (and sisters!) Lisa Jackson and Nancy Bush will discuss their latest books in this Zoom webinar at 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 28. Jackson will discuss “The Last Sinner,” a gripping novel of suspense featuring two veteran homicide detectives matching wits with a twisted serial killer lurking in the shadows of New Orleans. Bush will discuss “The Camp” a chilling novel of suspense where a diabolical modern twist on Friday the 13th meets Yellowjackets at a summer sleep-away camp isolated in the woods of Oregon.
This is a virtual program that will take place via Zoom.
Registrants will receive a link to access the Zoom Webinar via email.
Go to boydenlibrary.org/calendar to register.
Presented in collaboration with the Tewksbury Public Library and the Langley-Adams Library in Groveland.
50+ JOB SEEKERS NETWORKING GROUPThe Massachusetts Library Collaborative 50+ Job Seekers Networking Group meets virtually on the first and third Wednesday of the month, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., via Zoom, through December.
Evening sessions meet the second and fourth Wednesday of the month from 5:30 to 8 .pm. Each meeting features a new topic. If you are unemployed and actively looking, underemployed, seeking a new career direction, re-entering the job market after a long employment gap, or recently retired and looking for your “Encore Career,” this networking group program is perfect for you! Remember, 85% of jobs are found through networking!
For more information and to access the Zoom links, go to tinyurl.com/5449e4b9
LIBRARY HOURS
Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The library will be closed Saturday, Sept. 2 through Monday Sept. 4. Regular hours will resume Tuesday, Sept. 5.
Starting Saturday, Sept. 9, the library will once again be open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Call Adult Services at 508-543-1245. Youth Services can be reached at 508-543-1246. Visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/Boyden Library for updated programs and services.