BOYDEN LIBRARY PRESENTS: AN EVENING WITH AUTHOR MITCHELL ZUCKOFF (FALL AND RISE: THE STORY OF 9/11)
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 25 AT 7 P.M. IN THE COMMUNITY ROOM
As a reporter for The Boston Globe, Mr. Zuckoff wrote the lead news story on 9/11 and led a team of reporters investigating the worst terrorist attacks in American history. “Fall and Rise” covers the four hijackings; the events at the World Trade Center, at the Pentagon, and outside Shanksville, PA, and the chaotic initial military and government response, including never-before-told stories of heroism, tragedy, and survival.
NANCY’S BOOK CLUB
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 11 AT 10 A.M. IN THE FULLER ROOM
Nancy’s Book Club will be discussing “Elephant Company: the inspiring story of an unlikely hero and the animals who helped him save lives in World War II” by Vicki Constantine Croke. Call the library at 508-543-1245 if you’re interested in joining Nancy’s Book Club, or just want to place the book on hold to read.
FAMILY CONCERT WITH MATT HEATON, AGES 0-8
SATURDAY, JULY 31 AT 10 A.M. ON THE TOWN COMMON
Matt Heaton believes music for kids can be entertaining for both children AND parents. His songs are a mix of rockabilly, surf, American roots and Irish traditional music, delivered with a wry sense of humor and a sincere sense of fun.
To register, go to boydenlibrary.org and select the Events Calendar.
Rain date: Sept. 25
GRANDY'S ICE CREAM TRUCK WILL VISIT AT 10:00 A.M.
Sponsored by Friends of Boyden Library.
STORYTIME WITH THE FOXBORO POLICE DEPARTMENT, PAYSON PLAYGROUND
MONDAY, AUG. 9 AT 10 A.M.
Enjoy listening to an officer read stories. There will be police cruisers, an ATV, and Grandy's Ice Cream Truck!
To register, go to boydenlibrary.org and select the Events Calendar.
ANYONE CAN DRAW CARTOONAGRAMS, AGES 7+, COMMUNITY ROOM
TUESDAY, AUG. 10 AT 5:30 P.M.
Steve Brosnihan will present a workshop on Cartoonagrams, cartoon characters that are easy to learn to draw and easy to remember. Students use letters of the alphabet arranged in a key or phrase to construct amusing characters. This program is ideal for students who don't think that they can draw: they will discover that they can. More experienced artists will learn a new method for applying their skills and imagination.
To register, go to boydenlibrary.org and select the Events Calendar.
Sponsored by Friends of Boyden Library.
MISS KACEE’S FARMER’S MARKET STORYTIMES
THURSDAY, AUG. 12 AT 4 P.M.
Join Miss Kacee from the Boyden Library at the Farmer's Market for a Story time with songs and stories for the whole family!
CRAFTS TO-GO FROM THE YOUTH SERVICES DEPARTMENT FOR AGES 3+
EVERY OTHER SATURDAY STARTING AT 10 A.M.
The next Craft To-Go will be on Saturday, Aug. 7, and is entitled “Mermaid Mansion.” Sponsored by Friends of Boyden Library.
LIBRARY HOURS, ETC.
For summer Saturdays, the Boyden Library will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Aug. 28.
Regular Hours: Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call Adult Services at 508-543-1245. Youth Services can be reached at 508-543-1246.
Be sure to take advantage of the many digital resources that can be found at www.boydenlibrary.org. A library card is required to access these services. Visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/BoydenLibrary for updated programs and services.