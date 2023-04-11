Rob Lawson will present “The Roaring Twenties” at the Foxborough Historical Society's meeting on Tuesday, April 25.
The presentation will be at 7 p.m. in the Community Meeting Room of the Boyden Library, 10 Bird St., Foxboro.
The “Roaring Twenties” was a time that brought in cultural change, prosperity, new technology, jazz, and artistic innovation, according to Lawson, an an historian of American culture with wide-ranging interests in the arts, both performative and material.
He earned his Ph.D. in History at Vanderbilt University in 2003 after earning a bachelor’s degree from Louisiana State University. His signature work is "Jim Crow’s Counterculture: The Blues and Black Southerners, 1890-1945," which won the Gulf South Historical Association’s Thomason Prize for book of the year in 2011. Lawson won the Hicks-Kennedy Award for service to the New England History Teachers Association for his role as associate editor of the New England Journal of History. He recently earned the Excellence in Teaching Award from the National Society of Leadership and Success for his work at Dean College, where he has been on the faculty since 2003. In addition to being a co-founder of the History in Your Backyard series, Lawson also serves as co-producer and writer for "The Boatbuilders", a documentary series celebrating the history and state of the art of boatbuilding in New England.