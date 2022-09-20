THURSDAY, SEPT. 22 AT 7 P.M.
Do you love making art from recycled materials and no instruction? So do we at the Boyden Library! Join us to make the best "Bad Art" creation possible!
This program is for adults 18+. Go to boydenlibrary.org/calendar to register.
BOYDEN LIBRARY BOOK CLUB
TUESDAY, SEPT. 27 AT 11 A.M.
The Boyden Library hosts a book club that meets on the fourth Tuesday of every month. All are welcome.
For the month of September, we will be discussing “Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine” by Gail Honeyman. Copies are available at the Adult Circulation Desk.
If you cannot make the morning session, an evening session will also be held on the same day at 7 p.m. (registration required). Go to boydenlibrary.org/calendar to register for the evening session.
CLEAR YOUR THOUGHTS; CLEAR YOUR CLUTTER
THURSDAY, SEPT. 29 AT 7 P.M.
If decluttering was just about tossing things in trash bags, chances are that your home would be clutter-free. Instead, your thoughts and feelings get tangled up in your stuff, making it hard to let go of items that no longer serve you.
Along with discussing some of the most common reasons you may hold onto stuff, professional organizer Susan McCarthy will take you through the process of creating motivating habits that will get you organized.
Go to boydenlibrary.org/calendar to register
Sponsored by Friends of Boyden Library.
TECH TUESDAYS
STARTING TUESDAY, OCT. 4 AT 11 A.M.
Do you have questions about any of these tech topics? The Boyden Library is here to help with Tech Tuesdays! For the first three Tuesdays in October, we'll focus on one tech area:
Oct. 4: Google Email & Google Drive
Oct. 11: iPhones & iPads
Oct. 18: eBooks and eAudio Books
Bring your device, along with all your unanswered questions, and we'll help you through it. Registration is encouraged, but not required.
CRAFT NIGHT WITH TRACI
THURSDAY, OCT. 6 AT 6:30 P.M.
Join us for a fun craft night with Traci to make a Clay Pot Scarecrow.
This program is for adults 18+ and registration is required. Go to boydenlibrary.org/calendar to register.
This program is sponsored by the Friends of Boyden Library.
LEGO CLUB FOR AGES 6+
SATURDAYS BEGINNING SEPT. 17 AT 2 P.M.
Enjoy our LEGO challenges or free-build! We supply the LEGO bricks. This program will be in the Story & Craft Room. Children under 10 must have a parent or caregiver present in the room. This is a drop-in program.
2022 INKTOBER EVENT
STARTING OCT. 1
Join Boyden Library's 2022 INKTOBER event for ages 8-18, starting Oct. 1. Draw 1 ink drawing a day for the month of October and post your drawings to Instagram at #boodeninks. Registration is required for your art packet through Boyden Library's online events calendar. One packet per registration, available for pick up at the Youth Services Circulation Desk starting Sept. 24. Please keep content appropriate for all ages
