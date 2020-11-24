LINE DANCING
It’s time to get moving, so let’s do some line dancing! Our line dancing instructor, Jeanne Bonneau, will be here on Thursdays, Dec. 10 and 17 from 12:30 to 1:15 p.m. to lead us through some line dancing steps. The steps are uncomplicated, the classes are fun and beginners are always welcome. Space is limited. Call us to sign up.
ART WITH ALLY ON WEDNESDAYS
Starting in December 2020, we have scheduled additional Art with Ally classes on Wednesdays at 12:30 p.m. Bring your creative side, and your brushes for this fun activity. You must bring your own acrylic paints in primary colors, assorted brushes (flat & round tip), canvas, table top easel, palettes, pencil, eraser and ruler. The cost is $5 per class and is paid on a monthly basis. The cost for the 5 Wednesday classes in December is $25 and the payment is due at the time you register.
MEDITATION CLASSES
Meditation is a state of deep peace that occurs when the mind is calm and silent. Learn to create peace of mind and go on a mini vacation of meditation every day! We have scheduled Meditation classes starting in December on Tuesdays at 8:30 a.m., and this first session will meet on Dec, 8, 15, 22 & 29. The cost is $19. There will be additional 4-week sessions in January and February. Each class will focus on breathing, improving posture and practicing different meditation methods including writing your own guided meditation. In these uncertain times you deserve moments of calm personal reflection. Please sign up for the December four-week session and pay in advance.
UKULELE 101 FOR BEGINNERS
Start your musical journey and join us for 8 weeks of Ukulele Lessons for Beginners, to be held from 2 to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays, Dec. 8, 15, 22, 29, Jan. 12, 19, 26, & Feb. 9. No prior musical experience is needed. During this 8-week program, participants will learn how to play basic chords, rhythms, and strum patterns that will enable you to explore familiar songs in no time! Bring your own SOPRANO, CONCERT or TENOR ukulele (with GCEA tuning). An electronic tuning device, such as a Snark tuner, is also recommended. As the learning continues, songs of increased challenge will be offered. The cost for this program is $75. You must sign up and pay in advance.
INTRODUCTION TO AYURVEDA
Ayurveda is the “Science of Life,” and is the oldest continually practiced healthcare system in the world – 5,000 years. On Wednesday, Dec. 2 from 1 to 3 p.m., join us to learn about your unique biology and how to apply Ayurvedic Principles to YOU. The Ayurvedic approach is about aligning with the cycles of nature rather than struggling or trying to force things to go your way. When in balance, you naturally desire only that which nurtures your health and life. You flow in harmony with your body’s natural rhythms, getting restful sleep, feeling your senses with experiences, tastes, touch, aromas, sounds and sights that uplift and nourish you. This workshop assumes little to no prior knowledge of Ayurveda. Sign up in advance.
AYURVEDA & DAILY SELF-CARE
An Ayurvedic Daily Routine teaches us to ride nature’s waves so we can effortlessly float through each day. Join us on Wednesday, Dec. 9 from 1 to 3 p.m. for the Ayurvedic & Daily Self-Care Program where we will learn that small health habits that we perform consistently on a daily basis can have immense accumulative benefit in our lives. A steady routine consistent with the rhythms of nature supports health. By understanding the functioning of the human body as it relates to the Ayurvedic Clock, one can make mindful choices throughout the day that will help bring balance, support health, and boost mental and physical focus and immunity. It is recommended that you first attend the Introduction to Ayurveda program on Wednesday, Dec. 2 at 1 p.m. You must sign up in advance.
DRIVE-THRU PEPPERMINT ICE CREAM & BROWNIE
Celebrate the season on Wednesday, Dec. 2 at 5 p.m. by picking up a to-go style Peppermint Ice Cream & Brownie Sundae. Brownies are provided by the Kraft Organization. You must call us in advance to register, and please indicate if you’d like a Brownie or a Blondie.
TECH 101 – HOW YOUR APPLE WATCH CAN SAVE YOUR LIFE
The Apple Watch was first developed in 2015 as a wearable smart device. Since then, Apple has primarily focused on enhancing safety features which has transformed the watch in to a “must have” accessory that can save your life in an emergency. Join us on Wednesday, Dec. 9 at 3 p.m. to learn about the Apple Watch and why it should still be on your holiday shopping list. Space is limited. Sign up to reserve your seat.
VETERANS’ CLUB
The next meeting of the Veterans Club will be on Monday, Dec. 7 at 2:30 p.m. The mission of the Veterans’ Club is to create a listening session around veterans and their stories to ensure that this living history will never be forgotten. Additionally, important veteran issues will be discussed under the leadership of the town of Foxboro’s Veterans Services Officer, Ally Rodriguez. To conform with regulations, coffee and donuts will temporarily not be served. Registration is required to allow for furniture set up.
“HAMILTON” VIDEO (In 2 Parts)
Come see the smash hit musical “Hamilton” at the Foxboro Senior Center where we will be showing the video in 2 parts. Part 1 will run on Wednesday, Dec. 9 at 4:15 p.m. and part 2 will run on Wednesday, Dec. 16 at 4:15 p.m. This performance was filmed with the original cast in 2016 and recently premiered on Disney+. In an effort to enforce social distancing, we are limiting each date to only 6 registrants. If there is further demand, we may add more show times. (We know that we said November would be the last month, but we continue to receive requests to show the video!) You must sign up in advance.
BOOK CLUB
The senior center Book Club program is designed for seniors who simply enjoy reading or listening to books on tape. The club meets virtually on the first Monday of each month at 11 a.m. The next meeting will be on Monday, Dec. 7. Registration is required. Call Christina at 508-543-1234 to sign up.
BLOOD PRESSURE CLINIC
At 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 8 there will be a free Blood Pressure Clinic at the senior center. Blood pressure checks are done by Foxboro Fire Department Deputy Chief and Public Health Nurse Tom Kenvin, and the free clinics are held on the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of each month at 9 a.m. Call us for an appointment.
ONLINE REGISTRATION TUTORIAL
Do you want early access to all of our programs? Do you like to keep track of your calendar digitally? Do you want to be able to use your credit card to register for programs? Join us on Wednesday, Dec. 16 at 3 p.m. for an online registration tutorial and you will be able to sign up for our great programs from the comfort of your own home. Sign up in advance to reserve your seat.
MAH JONGG – FREE PLAY
Come play the fun and exciting game of Mah Jongg while making new friends at the senior center. We will be severely limiting the amount of players for this game while also enforcing social distancing. In addition to our Monday afternoon Mah Jongg play at 1 p.m., starting December 16th, we will also be adding Mah Jongg Free play on Wednesdays at 1 p.m. If this proves successful, we may add another day for skilled players. Lessons will resume in the future. Space is limited. Call us to sign up.
KNITTING CLUB
The knitting club meets every Monday at 1 p.m. and is for beginners as well as those who would like to brush up on their skills or work on a project. Please bring your knitting needles and yarn.
S.H.I.N.E
You can obtain health insurance information and assistance through the SHINE (Serving the Health Information Needs of Everyone) Program. A SHINE counselor is available on Tuesdays, from 3 to 6 p.m. and Fridays 9 a.m. to noon for a “virtual” meeting over the telephone or on a Zoom meeting. This program provides free and confidential health insurance information counseling and assistance to Massachusetts residents who are or will be eligible for Medicare and their families. Call for an appointment.