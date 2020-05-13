FOXBORO -- Gillette Stadium is hosting a series of blood drives to support the Kraft Family Blood Donor Center at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Brigham & Women’s Hospital.
The blood drives, which started five weeks ago, will continue by appointment only until June 29, according to Kraft Sports and Entertainment.
There have been 13 blood drives hosted inside the Cross Insurance Pavilion and Business Center at Gillette Stadium. All have been fully booked by more than 500 donors, the organization said.
Due to the increased demand for blood donations, Gillette Stadium will continue to host blood drives every Monday, Wednesday and Friday until June 29.
Interested donors must schedule an appointment in advance. There are no walk-ins allowed.
"We have been blown away by the success of these blood drives," Josh Kraft, president of the New England Patriots Foundation, said in a statement.
"We’re thankful for all of those that have contributed and for all of those who plan to donate blood in the future," Kraft said.
It is still safe to donate blood during this pandemic and eligible and healthy donors are strongly encouraged to make a donation, according to the Kraft group.
To schedule an appointment or learn more about the initiative visit gillettestadium.com/kraft-family-blood-center.