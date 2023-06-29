Complete any 5 bingo squares in a row this summer, from now through Aug. 12, and you will be eligible to win a gift card to a local restaurant!
Pick up your BOOK BINGO sheet at the Adult Circulation Desk today! Sponsored by Friends of Boyden Library
DROP IN TECH HELPDo you need one-on-one help with a device (iPhone, iPad, e-reader, laptop, etc.) you recently bought or acquired? Or maybe you just have a basic technology question? Then stop into the library on Tuesdays, starting July 11 at 10 a.m., every other week and Libby will walk you through it! No registration required.
BOOK WALK WEDNESDAYSJoin us outside the Boyden Library for a leisurely walk and talk about books on Wednesdays at 11 a.m., starting July 12. Come with 1-2 book recommendations for others.
This program will meet every other week: July 12, 26, Aug. 9 and 23.
This program will meet in the Fuller Conference room if there is inclement weather.
‘FORKS OVER KNIVES’Warning: This Movie Could Save Your Life.
What if one simple change could save you from chronic diseases such as diabetes and heart disease? Take a deep dive into the documentary changing how Americans eat.
“Forks Over Knives” examines the profound claim that most chronic diseases that afflict us can be controlled, and even reversed, by rejecting animal-based and processed foods.
Join us for this fascinating and game-changing film and great discussion after at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12.
Registration is encouraged, but not required. Go to boydenlibrary.org/calendar to register.
This program is co-sponsored by the Boyden Library and PODS (a group of individuals working to spread the information on the many benefits of a whole food, plant-based lifestyle organized through a non-profit called Plant Pure Communities, Inc.)
CACTUS, SUCCULENT POTTINGThe Cactus and Succulent Potting workshop is a two-hour, three-part presentation on how to select, design, and assemble a beautiful table-top cactus and succulent container garden, which will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 15. At the end of the workshop, each participant will take home their own beautiful cactus and succulent creation.
This program is for adults 18+ and preference will be given to those that did not attend last year’s summer potting workshop.
Registration is required as supplies are limited. Go to boydenlibrary.org/calendar to register.
This program is sponsored by the Friends of Boyden Library.
LIBRARY HOURSMonday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Boyden Library will be closed on Tuesday, July 4.
Call Adult Services at 508-543-1245. Youth Services can be reached at 508-543-1246. Visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/Boyden Library for updated programs and services.