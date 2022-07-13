Pick up your Book Bingo sheet through Aug. 31 at the adult circulation desk and start reading! Complete any 5 bingo squares in a row this summer and you will be eligible to win a gift card to a local restaurant!
Sponsored by Friends of Boyden Library.
BOYDEN LIBRARY BOOK CLUBThe Boyden Library is hosting a book club that will meet on the fourth Tuesday of every month. All are welcome.
The next meeting will be Tuesday, July 26 at 11 a.m.
The next book to be discussed will be “The Invisible Life of Addie,” by Larue by V.E. Schwab. Copies are available at the adult circulation desk.
If you are unable to attend the morning sessions you can register for the 7 p.m. session by going to boydenlibrary.org and selecting ‘events.’
BOOK WALK WEDNESDAYSJoin us outside the Boyden Library at 11 a.m. on Wednesdays for a leisurely walk and talk about books! Come with 1-2 book recommendations for others.
This program will meet July 20 and Aug. 3.
This program will be canceled in inclement weather.
FAMILY TRIVIA NIGHTJoin us for family trivia night at 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 14! There will be up to 10 teams, 5 rounds, bragging rights and a whole lot of fun!
Team registration is required. When signing up, please register only one person (or team name) for the team. Go to boydenlibrary.org and select EVENTS to register.
FELTED HEDGEHOG FOR TEEN
S
Learn how to needle felt wool with Pop-up Art School at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 21. Use a barbed needle and merino wool roving to create a felted hedgehog. In this beginner’s class, teens will learn how to sculpt basic shapes and attach them together. Needle felting is fun, easy and relaxing!
Go to boydenlibrary.org and select ‘events’ to register.
POLICE STORY TIME, PAYSON PLAYGROUNDEnjoy stories with the Foxboro Police Department and look at police vehicles at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 14.
Grandy’s Ice Cream Truck will have ice cream for purchase after the story time.
Please bring a blanket or lawn chair.
Please register so that we can best plan for this event.
PUPPET STORY TIME WITH LEIGH BALTZERThrough Me To You Puppetry invites you to join Baltzer and the gang for some story time fun!
The program,designed for ages 3 to 8, will be held on the Foxboro Common at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 19.
Baltzer and the puppet friends take turns reading stories and singing songs with the kids. At the end of the show, the kids are invited to say hi and even play with some of the puppets!
Please register so that we can best plan for this event.
This program is scheduled to take place on the Common. Rain moves this program to the Community Meeting Room.
GRAPHIC NOVEL BOOK CLUB, GRADES 4-6, STORY & CRAFT ROOMDo you love graphic novels? Join the Graphic Novel Book Club at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20 to talk about graphic novels with other kids in grades 4-6. Enjoy a game, craft, or activity after the book discussion. Every third Wednesday of the month.
July 20: When Stars are Scattered by Victoria Jamieson
Go to boydenlibrary.org and select EVENTS to register.
LEARN UKULELE WITH JULIE STEPANEK, AGES 8-12, FOXBORO COMMONWant to try an instrument that is fun and easy to play? Join Julie Stepanek at 2 p.. on Monday, July 25 as she shows the fundamentals of ukulele playing. You’ll learn how to tune, strum and read chords.
After a short lesson, you’ll be able to play songs. No experience necessary. Bring your own ukulele or borrow one of hers.
Go to boydenlibrary.org and select EVENTS to register.
LIBRARY HOURSMonday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Call Adult Services at 508-543-1245. Youth Services can be reached at 508-543-1246.
Be sure to take advantage of the many digital resources that can be found at www.boydenlibrary.org. A library card is required to access these services. Visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/Boyden Library for updated programs and services.